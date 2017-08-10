He was a son of the late Ernest and Kate Bowman Whittimore and was a member of Cherokee United Methodist Church. He was retired from CSX Railroad where he was a Brakeman and Conductor. His interest included restoring cars, bluegrass music, western movies, and patrolling Garland Acres.

Survivors include: two daughters, Jamie McGill (Jim), of Johnson City, TN, and Jody Cheek (Vance), of Johnson City, TN, and son, Josh Whittimore (Mandy), of Lexington, SC; one brother, Carl Whittimore (Lynda), of Chattanooga, TN; seven grandchildren, Max McGill, Noah McGill, Clay McGill, Molly McGill, Catie Cheek, Harris Whittimore, and Callum Whittimore; and two nieces, Amy Mahone and Kelley Best; special aunt Edna Cooper and many cousins.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his loving wife, Judy Garland Whittimore.

A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 3:00PM in Morris - Baker Funeral Home chapel with Ed Jefferies and Ken Jefferies officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roselawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until the service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Max McGill, Noah McGill, Clay McGill, Robby Williams, Clay Anderson, Josh Greene, Jeff Rymer, and Keith Jefferies.

The family would like to express a special thanks to caregivers: Richard Bowers, Alexis Reece, Sherry Peeler, Joan Lundbland, Maria Chambers, and Amy Ledford.

Memorials may be made to: Gary Shealy Memorial ALS Clinic/ETSU Foundation, PO Box 70617, Johnson City, TN 37614.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Whittimore Family.