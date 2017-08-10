Mrs. Nancy May Rogers

Mrs. Rogers was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts and the daughter of the late Michael Edward & Irene Louise Dziuba Kneeland. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Chester Rogers, brothers, Gordon Kneeland and Walter Kneeland and a sister, Diane Kneeland.

A true light of kindness, gentleness and example of a mother to everyone. Her sense of humor and laughter will be greatly missed.

She attended Family Unity Church of God.

Survivors include her children, James Rogers (Tina), Owatonna, Minnesota, David Rogers (Teresa), Limestone, Sharon Brackins (Ronnie), Jonesborough, Cheryl Harkleroad (James), Jonesborough; grandchildren, Mitch Rogers, Sean Rogers, Robert Clark, Taylor Harkleroad, and Courtney Brackins; great-grandchildren, Jericho, Fallon, Arianna, James, Angelina and Olivia; three brothers, Michael, Robert (Betty Ann) and Richard (Faith); two sisters, Winnie and Maureen (Al); and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 pm Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Family Unity Church of God with Pastor Randy Hopson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm Sunday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be James Rogers, David Rogers, Ronnie Brackins, James Harkleroad, Robert Clark, Mitch Rogers, Sean Rogers, Taylor Harkleroad, Eric Kneeland and Robert Kneeland Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Bob Kneeland Sr.

