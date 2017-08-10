Linda Sue Collins

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Thursday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home and anytime at the residence. Funeral Services will be conducted 7 pm Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Lee Knowles and Pastor Charlie Frazier officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Friday at the Collins Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Family and friends that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.

To leave an online message for the Collins family please contact us @www.jfhonline.com

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Collins family.