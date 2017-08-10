John Kenneth Jones

Graveside funeral services celebrating his life will be 2:00PM Saturday August 12, 2017 at McCarty Cemetery in Telford, Tennessee.

Ken was born February 20, 1941 in Washington County, Virginia to the late Margaret Bowen and John Alex Jones.

Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Martha Sauls Jones; daughters Tammy Buchanan, Diane Scoville and husband John, Jamie Ledbetter and husband Anthony; son Robert Jones and wife Lisa; grandchildren Samantha Ledbetter, Jessica Buchanan, Kimberly Alicea and husband Melvin, Robert Rivers Scoville, William Buchanan, Benjamin Buchanan and Sarah Ledbetter; great-grandchildren, Michael Alicea and Elizabeth Alicea; sister, Joann Harbour; nieces, Terry Moretz and Vickie Kidner; nephews, Danny Sauls and David Sauls and many other extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memory donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

