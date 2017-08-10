Clyde Blevins

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late William & Lottie Garland Blevins. Mr. Blevins was retired from North American Rayon Corporation after 42 years of service. He attended Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Bessie Pann ,Roberta Shell & Eula Lee Eggers. He will be driving his golf cart in a better place.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years: Christine Williams Blevins. A daughter: Lisa L. Blevins, Johnson City. A Brother: Robert Blevins, Elizabethton. A special Nephew: Richard Williams, Louisville, Kentucky.

Services will be private. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Lisa, his special Nieces: Melissa and Carolyn Smitley & her husband Richard. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Blevins