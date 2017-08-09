Mr. Jerry Jackson Hartsock

He was the son of Jewell Hartsock and the late Jack Hartsock.

In addition to his father, one brother, Danny Hartsock, preceded Jerry in death.

Survivors include: two daughters, Erika Rodgers and Becca Inpyn; two sons, Jackson DeMos and Jeremy Hartsock; one brother, Jimmy Hartock; three sisters, Helen Jones, Joyce Kinley and Janice Smith; eight grandchildren; one aunt, Alma Reasor; and his faithful dog, “Bill”.

Jerry fought courageously and donated his body to Restore Life for cancer research.

A memorial service for Jerry Jackson Hartsock will be conducted at 4 pm Saturday August 12, 2017, in the McKinnley Memorial Bible Church, 3302 McKinley Road, Johnson City with Pastor Lenny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Janice Smith.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Hartsock family. (423) 282-1521