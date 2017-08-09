Joe Burnett Wood

Joe was born in Bybee, Tennessee to the late Jesse and Hucie Reed Wood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, whom he married in 1950, Dorothy Ann Wooten Wood.

Joe was employed as a Mathematics teacher for over 36 years, having taught in the Washington County School System, Carter County School System and Elizabethton City School System, where he retired. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and was also a member of Masonic Lodge #238 F&AM. Joe enjoyed gardening and woodworking.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Joe F. Wood, of the home; four daughters, Anne Marie West and husband Jack, of Jonesborough, Dorothy Jo McComas and husband Tim, of Knoxville, Patricia Jean Miller and husband Brent, of Kingsport, and Bobbie Sue Wood, of Elizabethton; one brother, Charles E. Wood, of Knoxville; five grandchildren, Jackie West, Misty Jo McComas, Holly E. Gillespie, Travis Miller, and Cody Miller; four great grandchildren, Jacob Gillespie, Brooklynn Barnett, Olivia Miller, and Bennett Miller. Several nieces and one nephew also survive.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Happy Valley Memorial Park.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greeneville, SC 29605; to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, #101, Johnson City, TN 37604; or First United Methodist Church, 325 E. F. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Mr. Wood and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. 423-542-2232, obituary line 423-543-4917.