Pastor David C. Hale

David was the pastor at Goshen Valley Freewill Baptist Church where he had ministered for the past 8 years. He had also pastored several local churches in his 42 years of ministry. David loved the Lord, his family, and his church. His life was a life well lived.

He was preceded in death by grandson, Will Bowery; father, Carl Hale; and grandparents, Dan and Allie Kate Hale, and William and Juanita Overbay.

Pastor Hale is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Margie Hale; daughter, Amanda “Mandy” Bowery and husband, Bobby; son, Jeremy Hale; granddaughter, Savannah Bowery; and mother, Thelma Hale. He will be missed by many extended family members, friends, and his beloved dog, Rusty.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Harold Morelock, Pastor Kevin Rose, and Pastor Jack Morelock officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Double Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Double Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2783 Rock Springs Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664, or to the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org .