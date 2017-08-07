William Cecil “Bill” Johnson

Bill was a resident of Johnson City, TN and worked at Piedmont Airways for 28 years. Bill was a veteran who served in France as a teletype operator for the U.S. Army Air Corps after WWII. Bill graduated from Science Hill high school and attended ETSU and Virginia Tech. Bill enjoyed fishing the beautiful lakes and streams of Eastern Tennessee. He often said his dream job would have been as a Tennessee Park Ranger. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Betty Carmack Johnson also from Johnson City, his daughter, Jeri Kay Johnson Smart and husband Tim of Raleigh, NC, and his granddaughter Emily Grace Smart of Raleigh, NC.

The Johnson Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm., Gerald Malcom Officiating . Military rights by The American Legion Post #3 and Gate City Post -265. Bill will be laid to rest at East Tennessee Cemetery immediately following the service with friends and Family to serve as pallbearers.

