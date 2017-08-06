Thomas Malcolm “Tommy” Darden, Sr.

He was born on April 28, 1930 as the 7th child of Thomas Matson Darden and Lula Bryant Darden and was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Dorothy Mae Darden, Helen Darden Ross, William Reed Darden, Sr., Vincent Lawrence Darden, Martha Darden Wilcox, and Mary Darden, who died in her infancy, and by a nephew, Daniel Ross, and a niece, Mary Elizabeth Wilcox Peters. Tommy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 66 years, Joan Harrell Darden and their son, Dr. Thomas Malcolm Darden, Jr. and his wife, Carla Jones Darden of Albany, GA. and their children Grace Darden, Patrick (Rebecca), Cole and Alec Miller. Mr. Darden is also survived by many devoted family members including cousins, nephews, great-nephews, nieces, and great nieces on the Darden and Harrell sides of his and Joan’s extended family.

Tommy graduated from Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University and served in the Korean Conflict as a member of the U. S. Army. His career was in the clothing business, initially as a partner in the longtime downtown clothing store Hannah’s and then he and Joan opened and operated Darden’s Clothiers, selling finer menswear, women’s clothing and many a prom dress for over 30 years.

Mr. Darden was a lifelong member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.

The Darden family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, caregivers and staff of the Veteran’s Administration Mountain Home facility for their loving care of Tommy Darden.

A Celebration of Life Service for Thomas Malcolm Darden, Sr. will be held in the sanctuary of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church on Monday August 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Lester officiating. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary from 5:00 p.m. until a few minutes before the 7:00 p.m. service. A graveside committal service will be held on Tuesday August 8 at the Monte Vista Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Active Pallbearers are: Patrick Miller, Cole Miller, Alec Miller, Steve Darden, Bill Darden, Dwight Harrell, Major General Gary L. Harrell US Army (retired), and Jim Harrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Harrell, Bill Harrell, and The Virgil Anderson Sunday School Class

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1336, Johnson City, TN 37605-1336 or to a charity of the giver’s choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Darden family. (423) 928-6111