Wayne Wagner Morley

Wayne was born in Neeva, TN on August 18, 1926 and lived in Butler, TN until he was drafted into the Army in 1944. After serving time in the Army, Wayne elected to join the Navy in 1948.

He married his “Darling” Georgie Mae Potter on October 22nd, 1948, and they were married happily for 68 years. During their lives together they made their home in all four corners of the country, living for a time in Rhode Island, Maine, Florida, Washington, California, Virginia, and returned to Tennessee where he lived from 1971 until the day of his death, July 31st, 2017.

Wayne instilled a love of living in his children and grandchildren, grounded in his belief that there was little reason to worry when God was in control. He loved nature and whether he was camping with his family, riding motorcycles around the mountains, or just sitting outside listening to the birds, he was at peace enjoying the beauty around him.

Wayne loved his family. He was the proud father of two children, four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He is survived by Larry (and his wife Dawn) and Karen (and her husband, Mike); four grandchildren, Lisa, Dana (and her fiancé Robert), Dustin (and his wife, Crystal), and Robert (and his wife, Fran); and proud great-grandfather to Makenzie, Ashley, Sophia, Trinity, Aaron, Seth, and Liam. Nothing made him smile easier than the smiles of his children. He is preceded in death by his loving younger sister, Pearl Matherly, and his wife, Georgie, who remained in his thoughts until his last days on this earth.

Wayne will always be remembered as a kind, caring, honest and thoughtful man who loved to smile, laugh, and tell stories. He never met a stranger, he loved talking to everyone he met and couldn't be pulled away from a lively conversation. He enjoyed whittling and his woodworking kept him quite busy for years. Strangers and family alike can attest to the presence of letter openers, birds and walking sticks that Wayne gifted to them over the years.

As a family, we will miss his smile, his laugh, and his company. We were blessed to have him in our lives as long as we did.

Services will be held at the VA in Johnson City, TN on Tuesday, August 8th beginning promptly at 10:00 am.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.TetrickFuneralHome.com.