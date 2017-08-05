Mrs. Elizabeth Catherine Lowe

Elizabeth was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, a daily bible reader, a believer in Jesus Christ, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Bessie E. Callaway.

Survivors include one daughter Libby Sproles, three sons, Jim and his wife Lee Lowe, Arthur and his wife Lisa Lowe, and Roby and his wife Sandra Lowe. Elizabeth also had several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Family and friends will meet at a graveside service, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband of 74 years, Roby. The service will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday, August 6, 2017, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Dylan Holly will officiate.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Lowe family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Lowe family. (423) 282-1521