Mildred Lucille McKinney

She was a native of Washington County and was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Jessie Beryl Keplinger Hilton. Mrs. McKinney was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church and also attended Rock Heritage Baptist Church. She had worked as a seamstress, Seaver’s Bakery and along with her husband, owned and operated Knoxville Texaco from 1972 to 1981.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ira McKinney in 2009; three daughters, Terry Green, Sherry Yarbrough and Frenda Gentry; also an infant sister, Jessie Mae Hilton.

Survivors include a daughter, Karen McKinney of Jonesborough; a son, Mark McKinney and wife, Jenny of Dayton Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Jessica Knight and husband, Trevor of Gray, Tyler Yarbrough of Portage, MI, Julie McKinney of Daytona Beach and Nicklous Green of Piney Flats; a great-grandson, Elisha Knight; two sons-in-law, Ken Yarbrough and Michael Green; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. McKinney will be conducted at 6:00 PM Monday, August 7, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Trevor Knight and Rev. Tommy Church officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM in the Keplinger/Cherry Grove Cemetery, Cherry Grove Road, Jonesborough. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.

In lieu of lowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Road, #102, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.

Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245