Elizabeth Lynn Privette (Boo-Boo)

She was born on April 9, 2010 in Johnson City at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Elizabeth was the beloved daughter of Angela Privette and Matthew Dearstone. She is survived by her maternal mother, Jessica Privette; grandmother, Wanda Privette; brothers Nicholas Privette and Dylan Privette; grandfather, Vestal Privette and Linda Ayers; great aunt, Lena May; Aunt Janice, Uncle Bobby, Uncle Eddie; and several other aunts and cousins.

Boo-Boo was loved by everyone and was a precious angel. She will be loved and missed by everyone.

The family will have a private service on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

