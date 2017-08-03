Charlie Hill Ward

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters June Swift, Hazel Vaught, Dixie Norris, Sarah Long Shepherd, and Nola Blanche Church and two brothers Robert Lee Ward and Nathan Duke Ward, Jr.

Mr. Ward was a member of First United Methodist Church. He was a U. S. Army veteran, serving in the 20th Armored Division in the European Theater in WWII and a retired employee of Mountain Electric Cooperative where he worked for 49 years. He was a charter and life member of the VFW, Charter and life member of the Johnson County Emergency and Rescue Squad (EMS), and life member of the Tennessee Congress of Parents and Teachers.

He was a graduate of Caldwell College, attended ETSU, was a Master Mason of Taylorsville Lodge 243 F & AM, a Shriner and a member of the Jericho Legion of Honor. He was also a Scout Master and Little League baseball and football coach.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Janice Walker Ward, daughters Brenda Ward of League City, TX and Debbie Ward of Eagan, MN. He is also survived by a sister, Goldia Scott and a brother Conrad Ward; several nieces and nephews, and other extended family.

Charlie was proud of the fact that he never missed a reunion of his army unit, 20th Armored Division Association, and served as Chaplain from 1997 to 2011. In addition, he served as President in 2008, the year he and Janice hosted the reunion in Knoxville, TN area.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the Celebration of life service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Scott Wilks officiating. Special music will be provided by McKayla Walker and Taylor Walker. Masonic rites will follow at the funeral home and will be conducted by the Taylorville Masonic Lodge #243 F&AM. Graveside Service and Interment with Military Honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be retired and current employees of Mountain Electric Cooperative, former members and current employees of the Johnson County Rescue Squad, Wayne Taylor, Earl Lewis and Jim Bishop.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice employees, Mandy Ward and Gail Miller: Amedisys Home Health employees Amy Grindstaff, Sherry Arnold, Hallie Mahala and Christian Tipton; his special caregivers of Silver Angels, Helen Price and Ashley Johnson; and the Johnson County Rescue Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605, Johnson County Rescue Squad or to the First United Methodist Church.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home.

