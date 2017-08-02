Linda J. Baines

Linda was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church and attended Boone Trail Baptist Church. She worked as an L.P.N. and Scrub Tech for over thirty years with Mountain States Health Alliance starting with the Specialty Hospital and retiring from Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Linda enjoyed sewing as she made several scrub hats for various doctors. She also liked making sourdough bread and sharing it with everyone. Most of all, Linda loved traveling with her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother those left to cherish Linda’s memory include her husband of 47 years, Melvin “Moe” Baines, of the home, her son, Michael Baines and his wife Pamela; grandchildren, Austin Baines and Kelsea Baines, all of Johnson City; sister, Brenda Malone and her husband Jerry; brother, Steve Constable, all of Jonesborough; brother and sister-in-law, David and Brenda Baines; niece, Brenda Maupin and her husband, Robert, Jonesborough; nephews, Matthew Baines and Joshua Baines, both of Johnson City, and numerous friends.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to her doctors at Duke Hospital and The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, Dr. Allan Friedman, and Dr. Annick Dejardins, and also to the staff at Wellmont Hospice House especially nurses, Becky Sutherland, and Skye Twitty for the loving care they provided to Linda.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to Duke Hospital in C/O The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle Durham NC 27710.

The family will receive friends to share memories beginning at 4:30 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2017 and will hold a Celebration of Linda’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services with Reverend Stephen Fisher officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday at Washington County Memory Gardens. Larry Bennett, Jim Snodgrass, David Baines, Josh Maupin, Matthew Baines, and Fred Kemp will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Malone, Robert Maupin, Joshua Baines, Tom Baines, and Steve Constable. Everyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Services at 12:15 PM on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Baines family.