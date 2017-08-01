Henry Thomas Ferguson

A native of Kingsport, Henry lived the majority of his life in Johnson City. He was the son of the late Carl and Clara Ferguson. Before moving to Texas two years ago, Henry attended First Christian Church in Johnson City and worked as a pharmacist for many years at area hospitals including Franklin Woods, Northside, and Indian Path. Henry generously mentored several in the field of pharmacy and will be remembered for his warm heart and sense of humor. He was a loving husband, father, and recent grandfather who adored his two-year-old granddaughter, Alyssa.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Janice Ferguson; his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Rose Ferguson of Fort Worth, TX; his sisters, Anna Cole (husband Russell) of Collierville, TN and Elaine Griffith (husband Terry) of Ware Shoals, SC; and his granddaughter, Alyssa Rose Ferguson; along with several nieces and nephews.

A service in honor of Henry will be held for the family at a time to be determined in the Tri-Cities area.