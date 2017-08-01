A native of West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Eugene Franks and Mary Bawgus Franks. Gladys is a member of Canah Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, where she was involved in the Ladies Auxillary. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Gladys enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, quilting, rescuing animals, playing Bingo, reading poetry and taking care of flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hopson; daughter, Kathryn Tapp; son, Ronald Hopson; infant twin great-great-granddaughters and several brothers and sisters..

Gladys Kathleen Hopson has left behind to cherish her memory:

Daughters: Wanda Hopson Miller and husband Dwight, of Erwin; Glenda Hopson Bennett and husband Burl, of Erwin; Sons: David Hopson and wife Carolyn, of Unicoi; Donald Hopson, of Erwin; Six grandchildren; Five great-grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Gladys Kathleen Hopson in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 2, 2017, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Kevin Laws and Reverend Mark Simmons will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Darren Ledford. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 6:00 PM and continue until service time on Wednesday. A committal service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 3, 2017 in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those attending the graveside service should meet at Roselawn Memory Gardens by 9:50 AM on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Canah Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 704 Jonesborough Road, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Gladys Kathleen Hopson through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.