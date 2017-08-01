George Clinton Linville

Mr. Linville was preceded in death by his parents Charlie C. “Hank” and Kathleen Linville of Johnson City, TN. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Susie (Lewis) Linville, daughters Cynthia Davis of Murfreesboro and daughter Clara Lynch and her husband John Hayslip of Knoxville. Mr. Linville also leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren:

Andrea, Doug, and Marisa Davis of Murfreesboro; Ailish, Kathleen, and Emma Lynch of Huntsville, AL; and Catherine Hayslip of Knoxville, TN.

Mr. Linville grew up in Johnson City and was a graduate of Science Hill High School in and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He spent twenty years with the Mason-Dixon Trucking Firm, and twenty years working for the state of Tennessee.

Family and friends will gather for a private celebration of life.

www.woodfinchapel.com