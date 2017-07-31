Ruth Marion Brading

Ruth is survived by James E. Brading II, her husband of nearly 58 years, by her son, Edward T. Brading II, married to Elizabeth E. Brading, by her daughter, Jennifer B. Tomita, married to David K. Tomita, by six grandchildren, who are James E. Brading III, Alice E. B. Haston, married to Joshua T. Haston, William E. Brading, Anna E. Tomita, Erin Ruth Tomita, and Isabel Marion Tomita, by her sister, Betty Marion Crary, and by nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, D. B. and Alma Neighbors Marion, and by a niece, her namesake, Ruth E. Crary.

Born in 1935, Ruth was a graduate of Science Hill High School and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. A former elementary school teacher in Florida and Connecticut, she led the ticket in the early 1970s to election to the Johnson City Board of Education and served a six-year term. Afterward, she was a travel agent, directed entertainment at a retirement center, and served on the boards of community organizations, including the Harris Fund for Washington County and Watauga Mental Health Services.

Ruth donated her body to the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine for medical education. Her family will host a casual celebration of her life, beauty, wit, and ebullience at her home on Saturday, August 5, 2017, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.