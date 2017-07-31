Mr. Michael “Joe” Joseph Clay

Mr. Clay was born in Washington County and son of the late Robert Lee & Ann Camille Woodruff Clay. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ollie & Louise Woodruff and Henry & Nell Clay and several aunts and uncles.

He was of the Christian faith. He was well liked and loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed hiking, taking pictures of wildlife and nature and collected Wizard of Oz Memorabilia. He was also a Vols and NASCAR fan.

Mr. Clay worked for Perma R Products for 30 years.

Survivors include four sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna & Gerald Laws, Limestone, Debbie & Terry Denton, Denise Clay and Abby & Mark Chamber, all of Jonesborough; three brothers and sister-in-law, James “P-nut” Clay, Gray, Calvin & Cindy Clay, Johnson City and Steve Clay, Limestone; nieces and nephews, Wyndi Laws, Telford, Chris Clay (Kelly), Jonesborough, Wesley Laws (Lisa), Jonesborough, Aaron Clay, Johnson City, J.D. Clay, Gray, Mikayla Chambers, Jonesborough, Casey Baker (Samantha), Gray, and Miranda Broyles, Jonesborough; great-nieces & nephews, Ava Legursky, Hudson Legursky, Tia Laws, Braylen Baker, Ella Baker and Sonny Banjo Clay; special neighbors, Sarah & Christy; and several cousins, aunts and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, August 3, 2017 at New Victory Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jim Cambron and Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating.

Pallbearers will be brothers and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the Clay family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821