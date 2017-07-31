Lois Norris Hill

A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the Ray & Jennie Simerly Norris. Lois was retired from North American Rayon Corporation after 42 years of service. She attended Harmony Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Glen Hill who passed away August 1, 1981 and by three sisters: Georgia Hill, Ruth Teague and Belle Hyder.

Survivors include a daughter: Terri Berry & husband Mark, Hampton. Three Grandchildren: Adam Berry, Bluffton, South Carolina, Billy Berry & Wife Codie and Taylor Berry. One Sister: Joyce Ramsey, Winston-Salem, NC. A special Niece & Nephew: Margaret & Lewis Deloach.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Doug Hinshaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be: Billy Berry, Adam Berry, Lewis Deloach, Paul Smith and Bobby Ramsey. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Signature of Elizabethton. Friends may visit with the family at the residence of Terri & Mark Berry. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

