Christopher David Calliham

Chris graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School where he was a member of the marching band and was a drum major. He received his bachelor degree in Graphic Design from ETSU and was a member of the ETSU marching band. Chris also played with the world champion indoor drum line “Mystique”. Chris worked as a chef at Meadowview Conference Center and a music festival guard for Axis Security Company. Chris was a caring, loving soul with a quick wit and a respect for all beings.

Chris was predeceased by his cousin Julie Barnhardt. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Becky Cooper of Kingsport; his father and stepmother, Mark and Melinda Calliham of Jonesborough,TN; brother, Alex Calliham of Kingsport; sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Trevor England of Kingsport; aunts and uncles, Suzi and Rich Pettibone of New Milford, CT, Mark and Pat Cooper of Arlington, TX, Henry Cooper of Jacksonville , FL, and Bob and Betty Calliham of Jonesborough,TN; nephews and niece, Brodie Calliham, Malcolm England, and Serenity England of Kingsport; maternal grandmother and grandfather, O.W. and Betty Miller of Cleveland, MS; cousins, Richard Cooper of Asheville, NC, Sam Cooper of Little Rock, AR, Ben Cooper of Plymouth, MI, Luke Cooper of Arlington, TX, and Jennifer Parton of Murfreesboro, TN.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church fellowship hall on Sunday, August 6, 2017, 3:00-5:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bridge No Kill Animal Rescue www.thebridgehome.com, Hope Haven Ministries, P.O. Box 7152, Kingsport, TN 37660, or an organization of your choice to aid the less fortunate among us.