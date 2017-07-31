She was born July 18, 1931 in Newark, New Jersey to the late Edward W. and Edith Winslow Newman. In addition to her parents Annie was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry George Wilkin and Rev. Richard “Dick” Alt.

Annie was a Nurse during her working career. She was active in her church, Victory Chapel Cowboy Church and kept her husband Dick’s C.D. ministry going after his passing. Annie was a delight to be around and will be truly missed.

She is survived by a brother Edward Weston Newman and wife Margaret of Concord, New Hampshire; step-children: Robyne Chaney, Estero, FL, Kathie Ogle, Howard, OH, Rhonda Pavichevich, Rodney Alt and Curtis Alt, all of Ft. Myers, FL and her church family here in Mountain City, especially the Hayworth family.

A memorial service for Annie will be held Wednesday August 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. from the Victory Chapel Cowboy Church with J.B. Shelton and Freddie Anderson officiating. Music will provided by Ronnie Wilson. It was Annie’s request to be cremated and her remains be buried with her husband Richard ‘Dick’ Alt at Reece Memorial Cemetery.

Annie Edith Alt has entrusted her care and services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.