Ronnie Allen Carter

Ron was a loving father to three sons and papaw to seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Ron was an avid sports fan and donated 25 years to coaching the Kiwanis of Johnson City National Little League.

Left to cherish his memory are son Rick and wife Angie, son Quentin and wife Meisha, son Eric; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother David and wife Darlene; sister Kay and husband Tim; aunt Dean Carter, and six nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, 418 W. College ST, Jonesborough, 37659. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Reverend Darryl Bailey officiating.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery, 878 Highway TN-81N, Jonesborough, 37659.

Active pallbearers will be Rick Carter, Quentin Carter, Eric Carter, Rickey Carter, Marcus Carter, Cody Carter, and Jon Lee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, P.O. Box 98, Jonesborough, TN 37659 to assist the family with funeral expenses or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

Condolences may be sent to the Carter family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821