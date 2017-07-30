He was the son of the late Omer and Alice Wilson Pritchard. He retired as a truck driver with Colonial Freight Line with twenty-five years of service. His CB handle was “Cannonball”. Landon served Carter County as a Constable and was always willing to serve his community and anyone needing help. He was the longest serving constable in the state of Tennessee. Landon was also a professional auctioneer. He was a member of Hunter First Baptist Church and was a 32nd degree Mason of the Knoxville Scottish Rite Bodies and a member of the York Rite and the Dashiel Masonic Lodge #238 F&AM and the Shriners. He was also a member of the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Landon enjoyed going with Betty to Roy’s Sunshine Market for their nights of singing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Pritchard and a sister, Linda Scalf. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of forty years, Betty Moore Pritchard; three daughters, Karen Calloway and husband David, Tracy Shepard and husband Alan and Nancy Taylor and husband Barry, all of Elizabethton; a brother, Paul Pritchard and wife Jean, Gray Station, TN; two sisters, Charlotte Isenhour, Charlotte, NC and Faye Stover and husband George, Elizabethton; four grandchildren, Jack Buckles and wife Jodi, Misty Lloyd and husband Aaron, Alan Shepard and wife Tristyl, all of Elizabethton and Rhonda Blevins and husband Andy, Chilhowie, VA. Nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Landon Pritchard will be conducted at 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Steve Nauman and Rev. Lenny Smith officiating. Music will be under the direction of Sue Bowers, pianist, Madisyn Umphrey, the Shepard family and Chuck Mathes. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service or at the residence at other times.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Dr. Dennis Deese officiating. Active pallbearers will be Alan Shepard Sr., Alan Shepard Jr., David Calloway, Aaron Lloyd, Andy Blevins, Jack Buckles, Barry Taylor and Scott Fletcher. Honorary pallbearers will be the Carter County Constables, members of the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Roy Hyder and friends at Sunshine Market. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 A.M. on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the nursing staff at Sycamore Shoals Hospital for their care to Landon and to a special friend, Pauline Williams.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Bill Lewis Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Mr. Pritchard and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. (423) 542-2232, obituary line: (423) 543-4917.