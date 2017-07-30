Ann Dorothy Osborne

Her granddaughter stated that she had never met anyone as fiercely independent nor as brave as her grandmother.

Dorothy was born to Beatrice Hague and Walter Brandon on June 18, 1929 in Cleveland, TN. She continued on to spend over 50 years married to Leroy Robert Osborne Sr. and during that time she gave birth to one son, Leroy Robert Osborne Jr. or “Bob.” Much to her delight, although she only had one son, Dorothy was blessed and is survived by five grandchildren, Lindsey, Christian, Brennan, Parkes, and Destin, and two great grandchildren.

After enjoying an extensive career for 27 years as Personnel Manager at F. W. Woolworth’s department store, she resigned to pursue working alongside her husband in creating Modern Way Printing Company, which is still open today.

While she was not known for her patience or her ability to compromise; she definitely had a sense of humor. She always believed in her family no matter what. Over the years if you ever needed someone to talk to “Nana,” as we referred to her for the past 30 years she was ever present. She truly kept her cell phone with her at all times in the off chance that a friend or family member would ever need her.

In her later years, you could often find her at Old Fort Restaurant, Valley Head United Methodist Church, or sitting in her living room in McDonald eating an ice cream cone with no ice cream watching Matlock in between ever present visits from neighbors, family, and friends.

She loved, was loved, and will be remembered as the strong woman she was, permanently dressed in khaki pants and a white oxford shirt who never turned down the opportunity to dance.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017 in the chapel of Ralph Buckner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery in McDonald with bagpipes and a white dove release ceremony concluding the service.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

