Yvonne Kay Whitehead

Yvonne was born on August 16, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan. She is the daughter of June Whitehead and the late Byrl Whitehead. She was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Taylor, Michigan where she resided for several years before joining the Army in 1978 where she received Medical Lab Assistance Training. She retired from Michigan Correctional Facility.

She was preceded in death by her father, Byrl Whitehead, one sister V. Sherrye Reine and one niece, Beth Reine.

She is survived by her mother June Whitehead, Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Vanessa Reine, nephews, Britt Reine and Thomas Holloway and several aunts, uncle and cousins, and special friends Terry Catt and Vicky Curtise.

She was a member of Little Mountain Baptist Church where she enjoyed her church duties.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family on our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitehead family.