Sam Cassell

Sam was a native of Cleveland, VA, and was the son of the late Ralph and Lillian Vance Cassell.

Sam was of the Christian faith, an avid NASCAR fan, loved working on cars, and especially loved his pets.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette Denny Cassell; his daughter, Samantha and Josh Hensley; his granddaughter, Dagny Hensley; his sister, Frances “Susie” Peters and husband Lynn.

The funeral service will be conducted Monday, July 31, 2017, at 7:00 P.M., from the West Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Chaplain Karl Gasser, officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., in the West Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside committal service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 P.M. to proceed to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Cassell family. (928-6111)