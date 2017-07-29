Mr. John P. Palese

Mr. Palese was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gerardo and Mary Palese. He was also preceded in death by Rita McMahon Palese his wife of 41 years and the mother of his children.

Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Millicent Stukel Palese; six children, Margaret Caswell (Doug), Kenneth Palese (Nancy), Janet Earley (Tom), Gary Palese (Karin), Catherine Palese, Timothy Palese (Debra); eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

John served in the Navy in WWII and saw active duty in the Pacific. Through reunions he maintained contact with his U.S.S. Menifee shipmates. John was also an enthusiastic participant in this area’s second Honor Flight.

Professionally John started as a draftsman. He retired at the age of 70 as the designer/buyer for a major tool and die company. After his retirement in 1992, John and Millie settled in Jonesborough. He became active in his dearly loved Jonesborough Kiwanis and in the Heritage Alliance. As a member of the Advisory Committee, John proudly turned a shovel of soil at the groundbreaking for the new Jonesborough Senior Center.

John was a life-long devout Catholic and an active member of St. Mary’s in Johnson City.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 pm Monday, July 31, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 10:00-11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Peter Iorio officiating. Interment services will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

