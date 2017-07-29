Maynard “PePaw” Holloway

Maynard was a native of Johnson City and a son of the late Lemuel and Mary Sue Tyree Holloway.

He was a retired Television Cable installer, Taxi cab driver, and enjoyed tinkering with cars and motors.

Maynard was a Marine Corp veteran.

He was a loving husband, father, and “PePaw” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Maynard is survived by his wife, Rosie Buchanan Holloway; four daughters, Sherry Kingsley and husband Terry, Tupelo, MS, Lisa Holloway, Elizabethton, Traci Eggleston and husband Mike, Shelbyville, IN, Shannon Adams and husband Eric, Elizabethton; four sons, Jimmy Buchannan, Charles Buchanan and wife Sue, Ed Jones and wife Laura, all of Johnson City, Shane Holloway, Elizabethton; one brother, Jerry Holloway, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; seven grandsons, four granddaughters; two great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter; two special friends, Scott Martin and Wayne Boylard.

The funeral service will be conducted Monday, July 31, 2017, at 7:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Dorothy Hall, officiating.

The family will receive friends Monday prior to the service, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family members. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:40 A.M. to proceed to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Holloway family. (928-6111)