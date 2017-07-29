Katie Anne McKinney Obituary

Katie Anne McKinney was born September 3rd, 1979, to the family of Wayne and Anne McKinney of Johnson City, Tennessee. Her older brother, David McKinney is president of S.B. White Co., which has been a heating and cooling business for this region for many years.

Katie Anne graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tennessee, in 1998. She attended East Tennessee State University for several years, primarily studying nursing. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, as well as a passionate fan of the Tennessee Vols.

Katie Anne McKinney held a variety of jobs, but she was chiefly the devoted mother of Henson Wayne McKinney, born October 18, 2006, and the centerpiece of her life. Henson was named in honor of Katie’s grandmother, Marianna Spears Henson, of Johnson City. Henson is currently a rising fifth grader in Middle School and loves Legos and football.

Katie Anne was married to Lee LaFleur of Elizabethton in October, 2011 at First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. Lee LaFleur will be caring for Henson McKinney as he grows into adulthood.

Katie Anne was dearly loved in the Johnson City community. Her ready smile, combined with her bright sense of humor and her deep caring spirit, made her friends of all ages. Her friends recalled: “Katie Anne put people close to her before herself." She will be greatly missed.

Katie Anne McKinney is survived by her husband, Lee LaFleur and her son, Henson, and by her parents, Wayne and Anne McKinney, and her brother, David McKinney. In addition, Katie Anne is survived by her aunt and uncle, Beverly and Charles Smith, as well as their children and grandchildren. Katie is also survived by her cousins Ross H. Spears, James L. Spears, and Nicholas B. Spears, as well as by dozens of dear friends.

With Katie Anne McKinney’s passing, we recall the words of Jesus in Luke 23:43: “Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with me in paradise.”

A memorial service for Katie Anne McKinney will be held in the near future. The date and location of the memorial are still pending.