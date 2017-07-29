Gary Jay Cameron

Mr. Cameron was born in Toledo, Ohio. In 1942 his family purchased the Rexall Drug Company in Tecumseh, Michigan on West Chicago Blvd. He graduated from Tecumseh High School and attended the University of Michigan where he obtained his Mechanical Engineering Degree. Upon graduation he married Eileen Etter and moved to Chicago, Illinois where he worked for Western Electric. He loved model railroading and began a club in Johnson City, Tennessee. He is survived by two siblings, four children and 4 great grandchildren.

The siblings include Dr. John C. Cameron of Wayne, Michigan and Ann Cameron Wolters of Olney, Maryland. His children include David Cameron of Marriottsville, Maryland, Rick Cameron of Portland, Oregon, Susan Cameron Blair of Austin, Texas and Beth Cameron of Atlanta, Georgia.

He has donated his body to the medical school at East Tennessee State University.