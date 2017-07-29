Darla Hendrickson Deneen

Born in Lexington, KY, she spent most of her youth in Portsmouth, OH where she was a cheerleader for Clay High School. She later completed her high school career at Dobyns-Bennett H.S. – “Roll Tribe Roll; Loved, Hated, But Never Ignored.”

She attended college at the University of Tennessee where she enjoyed football and being an ATO sister. She later graduated from ETSU with a BS in psychology and was in the process of defending her thesis to obtain her master’s degree.

She loved working for Johnson City Parks and Recreation where she enjoyed lifeguarding and being involved in the community through Carver and Keystone Recreation. She was proud to teach swim lessons, and plan and participate in so many events throughout the years.

She loved Kentucky basketball and Notre Dame football; Tennessee and Virginia Tech football were a close second.

She was a devoted momma, MiMi, and friend. Her later years were spent caring for her companion, Lennon a five-pound Malti-poo, and her grandbabies.

She enjoyed sharing her life with them through albums such as the Beatles, Grateful Dead, and Johnny Cash. She loved doing arts and crafts, baking, and adventures with them. She took pride in her title as their “MiMi.”

She was preceded in death by her papaw, Ralph Green; mamaw, Emily Romine Smith; and mother, Carol Sue Romine Hendrickson, of Harlan, KY. Taylor’s father and a lifelong friend, Joseph Andrew “Andy” Thomas, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by: her daughter, Taylor Gray Thomas; granddaughters, Isabel “Izzy” and Josie Grace Oluwadara; soul mate, Walt Deneen; grandmother, Hazel “Granny Gray” Green; father and stepmother, Doug and Linda Hendrickson; brother, Kevin Hendrickson, his wife Glenna, and their son Armand; brother, David Hendrickson and his daughter Bailey; sister, Alicia Hendrickson and her daughter Icess; brother, Scott Deneen and his wife Suzy; bother, Chris Deneen and his wife Susan; brother, Josh Deneen and his wife Hitomi; sister, Ann-Marie Higdon and her husband Dennis; and several other nieces and nephews.

The family of Darla Hendrickson Deneen will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Monday, July 31, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Funeral and committal services are private.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jon Ellis for his care and compassion.

Memories and condolences may be sent to Deneen family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Deneen family. (423) 282-1521