Stacy Marie Magee

Wanting to be close to her birth mother, Stacy moved to Johnson City, TN. in the summer of 2015. It was here her life began. Within a few months she had her own apartment, a job and friends. She was loyal, caring and generous person. Stacy had a huge heart and believed in going above and beyond for her friends and family. On November 7, 2017, she was finally given what she always wanted, someone to love her without limits, a beautiful baby girl. The moment she laid eyes on Nakya at the hospital until her final breath, Nakya was Stacy's light in this dark world.

Stacy is survived by her daughter, Nakya Zanae Thompson; her mother, Lainie "Lisa" Shepherd; father, Rodney Magee ; brother Hakeem Magee and step mother ; Megan Murray.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel in Johnson City, TN.

Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City ,TN. 423-926-6013. www.birchettemortuary.com