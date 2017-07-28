Shirley Ann Foster

She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Brady and Gladys Blankenship Edwards. Shirley was a member of Coffee Ridge Baptist Church. She worked at Industrial Garment for several years and retired from Seimens, formerly Texas Instruments. Shirley was an avid NASCAR fan. She enjoyed sewing, hummingbirds and loved spending time with her family.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Edwards and her sister, Alma Loraine Godwin.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, two sons: Gaylon Foster, Erwin, Jeff Foster and wife, Connie, Elizabethton; one granddaughter, Mallory Tilson and husband, Jesse, Erwin; one great grandson, Avin Tilson; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Monday, July 31, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Noah Taylor will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Entombment service will be held at 10:00 A. M. Tuesday in the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble by 9:30 A. M. Tuesday at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home to go in procession to the mausoleum. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Susan Smith for her care and compassion over the past few weeks. Thank you for being her Angel.

