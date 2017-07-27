Mrs. Shirley Harrell Peterson

Mrs. Peterson was born in Buladean, NC December 2, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Fred & Edith Harrell. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Estepp, sister Luzene Mercer and a brother Gene Harrell.

She graduated from Tipton Hill High School. She retired from Mountain Home Veterans Administration in Acquisitions and Material Management Services after 30 years of service.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years Uril Peterson; daughter Sue Drain and husband Jeff; sons Duane and wife, Tammy, Randy and wife Lois, son-in-law Ricky Estepp; grandchildren Travis Estepp and wife Cheryl, Chad Estepp and wife Whitney, Christina Williams and husband Toby, Jennifer Cooper and husband Jerry, Brandon Peterson, Tyler Peterson and girlfriend Christy Barnett, Logan Peterson and wife Lindsey, Hannah Peterson and boyfriend Alex Rosas; great-grandchildren Noah, Mallory and Seth Estepp, Cameron Tucker, Lyndsey, Dalton, Haley and Isaac Williams, and Callie Cooper; brothers Boyd Harrell and wife Kathy, Roger Harrell and wife Linda, Freddie Harrell and wife Marlene, all of Buladean, NC, JM Harrell and wife Judy, of Telford, Annie Griffith of Relief, NC, Eloise Woods and husband John, of Lawtey, Florida, Leona Wiseman of Johnson City, Doris Hopson and husband Dean, of Marion, NC, Arthelia Reed, of Bakersville, NC; brother-in-law Gene Mercer of Mosinee, WI; several nieces and nephews; and special family friend John Fisher.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Parker Street and Pastor Tyler Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, July 31, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Peterson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821