Mr. Hughes is originally from Pittsburgh, PA, but has been a resident of Johnson City since 1967. He was the son of the late Oswell and Jennette Baumberger Hughes.

He served during WWII in the Navy. Also, he retired from Modern Forge as a plant engineer in Piney Flats, TN.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by: one brother, Eugene Hughes; and one sister, Eileen Pflaum.

Survivors include: his wife of 63 years, Sally Hughes; one daughter, Susan Hughes, of Knoxville; three sons, Thomas Hughes, of Conyers, GA, James Hughes, of Johnson City, and David Hughes, of Greenville, SC; six grandchildren, Allison Johnsen, Jason Hughes, Jordan Babelay, Mary Allen, Brandon Hughes, and Lauren Hughes; and Three great-grandchildren, Cole Porter Hughes, Easton Sapp, and Virginia Johnsen; two nephews, Dan Pflaum and Matthew Pflaum.

The family of Mr. Lloyd Allen Hughes will receive friends from 3 to 5 PM Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 5 PM with Celebrant Mike Richards officiating. The committal service will be conducted at 1:45 PM Monday, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:35 PM.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Hughes family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Hughes family. (423) 282-1521