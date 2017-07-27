Mr. Billy Jack Greene

Mr. Greene was born in Hickory, North Carolina and son of Jackie & Norma Collins Greene.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rufus & Josephine Collins, Margie Hammitt and great grandmother Lena Poore.

Survivors include, finance Jessica Berry, daughter Peyton Elaine Berry; four brothers, William Greene, Robert Greene, Daniel Greene and Andrew Treadway; sisters, Mary Shipley, Crystal Greene and Amanda Berrey; grandfather, Robert Greene; special cousins, Roy Greene and Glen Greene; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 pm Friday, July 28, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Morning Star Baptist Church. Interment services will follow at Morning Star Cemetery. Rev. Tony Darnell will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Greene family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821