Melissa Diane “Missy” Palladino

She was of the Christian faith and loved the outdoors. Missy graduated from Happy Valley High School.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Little Butch Williams; and her uncle, Herbert Williams.

She is survived by her parents, Buford and Diane Williams; her spouse, Larry Palladino; son, Justin Williams; daughter, Chasity Whitehead; sister, Joyce Mitchell; and several grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 29, 2017 in the chapel of Tribute Funeral Services from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 P.M. Pastor Lenny Smith will officiate.

Graveside services will be conducted following the service at Scalf Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Barry Puckett, Mark Boyd, Eric Williams, Brandon Mann, Danny Spears, and Scott Munday.

