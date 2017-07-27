Mrs. Schmuck was a native of Birmingham, AL and had lived in Johnson City for the past few years. She was a daughter of the late Ramona “Nonie” Spear. Dorothy was devoted to her family and her Air Force family. She was an avid University of Alabama fan and she also enjoyed playing bridge and other card games with her friends and neighbors. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Frank J. Schmuck.

Mrs. Schmuck leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Frank Joseph and Shelia Chapman, Asheville, NC; daughters, Dottie S. Blades and Judy Tucker, both of Kingsport; three grandsons, Joshua Blades and wife, Emily, Hendersonville, TN, Michael Blades, Johnson City, and Joe Chapman, Raleigh, NC; six great grandchildren, Isabella, Jackson, Noah, Logan, Caleb and John Blades; and a special friend, Patti Angrisani.

A celebration of Dorothy Schmuck’s life will be conducted at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 29, 2017 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, with Rev. Ken Lytton officiating. The family will greet friends and share memories from 10:00 am until service time.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to: Partners In Health, P.O. Box 845578, Boston, MA 02284-5578. Please specify, “In honor of Dorothy Schmuck. Donations to be used for support of nurse training at Koidu General Hospital, Kono, Sierra Leone.” You may also visit the website at: donate.pih.org.

