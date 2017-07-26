Gerald Wayne McInturff

A native of Washington County he was the son of the late Henry and Alice Hyatt McInturff. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, J.B., Sherman, Thurman, Bob, Marie, Helen, Florence and Ann.

He leaves behind his wife, Pauline Grindstaff McInturff, Jonesborough, daughters and sons-in-law, Allison and Sean Elliott, Fall Branch, and Carrie and Andy Frye, Jonesborough; son and daughter-in-law, Freddie and Amanda Ayers, Jonesborough; step-daughters, Kelly Wines and Kristy Baker; grandchildren, Alex, Corey, Marty, Danyell, Cody, Nikki, McKenzie and Freddie Jr.; sisters, Shirley Elliott and her husband, Carl, and Jane Story and her husband, Otis; brothers, Landon McInturff and his wife, Brenda, Jerry McInturff, all of Jonesborough, and Ray McInturff and his wife, Thelma, Bristol, VA; special friends, Tim and Monica Smythe and her son, Tyler, Jonesborough; and his faithful dog, Speck. Several farming friends, nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Knob Creek Church of the Brethren, 2591 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City, TN 37604, from 4:00 PM till a celebration of Gerald’s life at 5:30 PM with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. A committal and interment service will follow at Keys Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave., Asheville, NC 28803, or to the Washington County Humane Society, 2101 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services 3001 People Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is serving the McInturff Family.