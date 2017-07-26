Danny D, James “Squeaky”

He was born in Cocke County, TN but lived the majority of his life in Johnson City and Jonesborough.

Danny was preceded in death by his son Benjamin Hughes, 2 brothers Jackie James and Ronnie James and his father O.L. James.

Danny leaves behind his wife, Julie Hughes of the home; sons Caleb Hughes, Jonesborough and Alex Hughes and fiancé Taylor Kurtzweil, Greenville; his mother Jenny Kalbfleisch, Johnson City; two sisters Darlene Gates and husband Bob, Houston, Texas, Peggy James and husband Derry of Cocke County TN; four brothers Dennis James and Donnie James, Johnson City, Gary James and Bobby James, Cocke County; very special mother-in-law, Phyllis Hughes, Jonesborough; sister-in-law, Tracy Hughes and companion, Tony Smith, Johnson City; very special friend, Tabra Ramsey, Swansea, S.C., and multiple nieces and nephews.

Danny owned and operated multiple businesses in Johnson City during his life. He also worked as an electrician, which allowed him to travel around the country extensively. His favorite way to earn a living was playing poker.

Later in his life Danny was able to stay home and enjoy raising his sons. He often said they had saved his life and that Caleb and Alex each had a side of his personality. Any of you that have met them know which son got which side.

Danny was not affiliated with any particular church or sect of religion. He was however a self proclaimed “Jesus freak”. He believed God had placed him in many situations and many hard places so that he could bring God to many people that otherwise would not have known the power of God’s love and understanding. He read his bible and talked to Jesus every day.

The entire family hopes that our husband father son brother friend has finally obtained the peace that he could never quite reach in this world.

His wife, Julie would like to especially thank Rhonda Saylor, J.D. Harris, The Johnson family (Tammy and Dewayne) and The Morrell Family (Scott and Debi).

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the James family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821