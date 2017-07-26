Beatrice Klein

Born in Margaret Hague Hospital in Jersey City in 1922, she spent her childhood years in Bayonne, NJ, prior to graduating high school. She went on to earn a degree at the New Jersey College of Medicine, School of Nursing, embarking on a career that spanned forty years. A resident of Westfield, NJ, for forty-nine years, she moved to Jonesborough in 2003 to be near her daughter.

She is survived by her three children, Dean Klein, Patricia Smith, and Richard Klein as well her grandchildren, Casey Klein, Meaghan Morgan, Christopher Klein, and William Klein. Mrs. Klein also leaves behind her great granddaughter, Mira Rose Morgan. Funeral services will be held at a later date in New Jersey.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Klein family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Klein family. (423) 282-1521