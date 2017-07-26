Suzie was a native of Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late Emory and Bertha Lawson Rose.

Suzie had retired from University High School (ETSU) where she worked as a secretary for many years. She loved gardening and sewing, and was a longtime member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Tilley; four sisters, Mary Sue Keebler, Sylvia Carriger, Frances Shull, and June Bullock; and two brothers, Ralph and Bob Rose.

Survivors include two sons, Mike E. Tilley and his wife Lois and Patrick E. Tilley and his wife Karen, all of Jonesborough; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Rose; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Alta Mae “Suzie” Tilley will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Friday, July 28, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm Friday under the direction of Pastor Jeff Alford. A committal service is scheduled for 11 am Saturday at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker at 10:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be sent to Tilley family via www.morrisbaker.com .

