Virginia Ann Treadway

A native of Elizabethton, she was a daughter of the late N.E. and Mary Whitesell Hodges. Virginia attended Downtown Christian Church. She taught for many years at Dunbar, Town Acres and Liberty Bell. Virginia loved riding her fourwheeler on the farm, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and participating in Silver Sneaker. She was a loving mother who adored her two children, Tam and Todd, and she also loved her dogs, Issy and Toby. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Ben F. Treadway, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Tam Treadway and her partner Melea Hunter and son, Todd Treadway; her sister, Burdeane Fair; a niece and nephew, Marsha Lott and Mark Fair; and her best friend of over 70 years, Gerry Baudinot.

The family will greet friends to share memories from 12:30PM until 1:30PM on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City. A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Virginia will begin at 1:30PM with Dr. W. Edward Fine officiating. A Graveside Service will be held immediately following at Roselawn Memory Gardens. For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be given to Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

