JOHNSON CITY - Rev. Lawrence White,78, of Johnson City went home to be with his Heavenly Father Sunday July 23, 2017. Lawrence was the Pastor The Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ for many years. He was retired from Daniel Construction where he was a welder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Brenda White, three brothers, Wilbur, George, and Billy. Survivors include his children Jerome White and his wife Lawanda, Rebecca Poarch and her husband Mike, Susan Long, David White, Shelia Smith and her husband D.C., Lisa Bridges and Joseph White. Twelve grandchildren, Aaron, Jordan,Brooke, Michael, Anthony, Alexis, Israel, Tyler, Emerald, Allison, Joseph Jr., and Audrey; six great grandchildren, Grayson, Halle Rose, Aliyah, Nala, Zarah and Tylen. Three brothers, Jack, Benny and Tom. Lawrence was a loving husband and father. He will greatly be missed but never forgotten. A Graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on July 27, 2017 at Washington County Memorial Gardens in Johnson City, TN.

Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary, 219. E. Millard Street, Johnson City, TN, (423) 926-6013. http://www.birchettemortuary.com /