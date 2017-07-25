Mrs. Nellie Marie Shipley Lowe

Mrs. Lowe was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Cecil & Mary Roxie Cross Shipley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edwin McKinley Lowe, son, Danny Lowe, and a sister, Pauline Shipley, four brothers, W.H. Shipley, Cecil Lee Shipley, Raphael Shipley and George Shipley.

She attended McCarty United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Lowe was a cook for the Washington County Schools, Colonial Hills Nursing Home, and Seviers Bakery. She sang with the Jonesborough Senior Citizens Choir and was a volunteer at the Senior Citizen Center. She enjoyed traveling and working outside

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Allen & Faye Lowe, Limestone and Larry & Angie Lowe, Telford; daughters and son-in-law, Gail & Jimmy Rector, Limestone; Cheryl Lowe Robinson, Salem, VA; grandchildren, Brandi Crass (Buddy), Keri Lowe (Matt), Sarah McMackin (Terry Joe), Ashley Tipton (Jeff), Kevin Lowe and Tiffany Robinson; great-grandchildren, Brady, Kaysyn & Elli Crass, Owen McMackin, Paisley Tipton, Chayton McMackin, Austin Tipton and Destiny Tipton; three sisters, Vivian Huff, Judy Shipley and Ruth Mohler; four brothers, Charles Shipley, James Shipley, Ralph Shipley and Ronda Shipley; and many nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Corey Garland, Dawn Story, Lee Mounts, Carl Gasser, Jerry Lawson, Dr. Rachel Monderer, Taylor Schultz and Kay Hodge for their wonderful loving care.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Mr. Allen Lowe officiating.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

