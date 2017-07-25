Mr. James Willis Mottern

Mr. Mottern was a Christian and attended McKinley Memorial Bible Church. He served 38 years in the Army and National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Alice Mottern, wife, Gladys Josephine Mottern, grandson, James Howard Archer, brothers, Taylor, Butler, Raymond, and Sherrill Mottern, and three sisters, May Ella Russell, Willie Lee Metler and Anna Catharine Hensley.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Ann & Howard Archer; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne & Margaret Campbell; grandson, Dustin Campbell; great grandson, Nathan Archer; ____ Rachel & Dale Schlolohm; one sister, Hazel Broughton; special nephew, Richard Broughton and wife Arlene; and several nieces, nephews, and friends of McKinley Memorial Bible Church.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Lenny Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, July 28, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Mottern family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821