Michelle Adams Neal

She was born in Johnson City, TN on February 6, 1965, a daughter of the late Frank and Joanna Sorrell Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Mitchell Dean Adams.

She was a graduate of ETSU and worked for the Johnson City, TN Police Department for 15 years.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Greg Neal; sister, Christina Sams and husband Billy of Blountville, TN; brother, Robert Adams-Ghee and husband Jesse of Lebanon, TN; two aunts, Sue Nickels of Johnson City, TN and Birtie Adams of Appomattox, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life in Purple will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at London Pavillion of Rotary Park in Johnson City, TN. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com . Mrs. Neal and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.